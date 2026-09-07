Bigg Boss 20 Day 1 Promo: Mahhi Vij clashes with Isha Rikhi, contestants complain about her 'bossy attitude'

The journey of the reality show Bigg Boss 20 kicked off on Sunday. Promos released for the show reveal that chaos erupted in the house right from the start. Here’s a look at what to expect on Day 1.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20 took place on Sunday, featuring the sequential entry of contestants, including stars such as Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom. Promos for the upcoming episode already show signs of turmoil.

Contestants irritated by Mahhi Vij

The Bigg Boss 20 house has barely settled in, yet actress Mahhi Vij is already at the centre of the first conflict. A preview of Monday’s episode, shown during the grand premiere, depicts contestants getting annoyed by the orders Mahhi issues regarding household chores.

The first minor tiff occurs when Mahhi Vij asks TV actor Aman Gandhi to help her move her belongings. Aman agrees to help willingly but asks Mahhi to say “please”. Meanwhile, Panchayat actor Asif Khan steps in to help Mahhi without a word. Mahhi then mocks Aman’s insistence on the word “please”. She walks away angrily, saying, “I should say ‘please’ to you? Get lost.”

Contestants get negative vibes from Mahhi

But this is just the beginning. Later, a clash breaks out between Mahhi Vij and Isha Rikhi in the kitchen over making tea. Mahhi asks Isha if she knows how to make good, strong tea, adding that “you girls” ought to know how to make tea. Isha immediately retorts, asking Mahhi, “Then what are you?”

Mahhi snaps back, saying, “Hey, don’t act too smart.” Later, a similar situation unfolds involving TV actress and influencer Arishfa Khan and Mahhi. Mahhi is seen guiding Arishfa on how to make tea, prompting a frustrated Arishfa to remark, “I had already said that I don’t know how to make tea.” Subsequently, Arishfa tells Aman Gandhi that Mahhi is giving off “off vibes”, a sentiment with which Aman agrees.

What did the actress say about her separation from Jay Bhanushali?

During the premiere, when asked about her separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi declined to discuss the matter, stating, “I don’t want to talk about our separation. It is quite personal, and I wish to keep it that way. I would never want to discuss it.”

Isha Rikhi gets emotional

Isha Rikhi became emotional while discussing her journey during the premiere. She has recently been in the spotlight following her divorce from rapper Badshah. As she grew emotional while talking about her journey, Salman remarked, “Everyone goes through breakups. Who are you standing in front of?” He then gestured towards himself.

Salman Khan further told Isha, “Our personal matters should remain personal. No one needs to know about them. Move on, Isha, because the other party has already moved on. You should focus on the present too.”

Where can you watch Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan is returning as the host of the 20th season of Bigg Boss. The show can be watched on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10.30 pm. Mahhi Vij, Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi, Riya Ahir, Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann are among the contestants appearing on the show.

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