Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Kichcha Sudeep unite during Bigg Boss Telugu 10 premiere, here's how

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 brought together four familiar faces from the South Indian versions of the reality show, but not in the way viewers may have expected. Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal and Kichcha Sudeep appeared together through a virtual call during the premiere episode, creating one of the key moments of the launch.

The four hosts, who lead the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada editions of Bigg Boss respectively, connected to congratulate each other as the new seasons get underway. They exchanged good wishes and wished each other all the best for their respective seasons.

The virtual interaction stood out as the highpoint of the premiere episode, bringing the four South Indian editions together on one screen. Rather than turning the moment into a competition between the different versions of the show, the hosts used the call to acknowledge each other's journeys and celebrate the start of another season.

Nagarjuna returns as Bigg Boss Telugu host

For Bigg Boss Telugu 10, Nagarjuna is back as the host. The actor has been associated with the Telugu edition for several seasons and once again took viewers through the opening of the new season. This edition has been given the title Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Dashavatharam, with the makers promising a different format through the season. A new promo also introduced Mr. HAI Robot, although the exact role of the character in the game has not yet been revealed.

The premiere introduced the contestants to the format and established that the opening week would not begin as a straightforward stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Mahapariksha begins in the Bigg Boss Telugu house

Nagarjuna announced Mahapariksha as the first avatar of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. The opening week has been designed around a test for the contestants, with the participants entering the game without immediately being treated as regular housemates.

As part of the launch, Nagarjuna locked the doors of the Bigg Boss house and told the contestants that they would have to face Mahapariksha until the following Saturday. The announcement formally set the tone for the first week and marked the beginning of the season's first major challenge.

What is Mahapariksha Week?

The upcoming season Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will be based on weekly themes that introduce some concepts and challenges with the passage of time. Mahapariksha week is one of the weeks in which the participants will have to undergo various tests as they try to secure their place in the house.

After the first four-host virtual interaction that started off the show, and Mahapariksha having already started, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has jumped directly into the initial phase of its game.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 grand premiere begins with a bang, Nagarjuna gives house tour