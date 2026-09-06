Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere: Salman Khan asks Isha Rikhi to leave the past behind, says 'agli party' moved on

The highly anticipated season of Bigg Boss 20 has finally begun with its grand premiere on Sunday night, September 6, 2026. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kicked off the show with a power-packed performance on some of his hit numbers before introducing the audience to this season's contestants.

Actress Kanika Mann was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house, followed by Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer. Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who was the fourth contestant to enter the show, also grabbed attention with her emotional conversation with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan asks Isha Rikhi to 'move on'

Isha has been in the news lately due to her personal life, and the topic was addressed by Salman during the grand premiere. The host also gave her some advice about moving forward in life.

During the premiere, Salman Khan called the fourth contestant to the stage. A promo featuring Isha played on the screen, where she opened up about love and her emotional experience of going through a difficult relationship.

In the video, Isha was seen getting emotional as she spoke about her experience, saying, "Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…"

After joining Salman on stage, Isha continued the conversation with the host. Salman then advised her to move on, adding that the "agli party" moved on a long time ago.

The conversation comes as Isha and rapper Badshah recently announced their separation through separate Instagram posts. The couple mutually decided to part ways and requested privacy.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage

The former couple recently announced their separation and asked fans to respect their privacy. The news came as a surprise, as their wedding pictures had gone viral in March. Both shared separate statements on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship."

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