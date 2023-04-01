Sajid Khan on MC Stan-Abdu Rozik's ongoing fight: 'It will just take a hug to make things normal'

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Still from Bigg Boss 16 finale

Big Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons till date and who doesn't know about Sajid Khan's 'Mandali'. We have all witnessed the bond of the six contestants, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Toqueer on the show. These contestants gave true friendship goals. But after the show, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's troubled friendship left their fans and friends anxious. The ongoing rift between the two has left many answered questions.

Now, Sajid Khan who is known as the head of the friend circle, aka mandali, has shared an update that will relieve the worried fans. Recently, Sajid was spotted by the paps at an event and was asked about the fight between the friends turned foes. Addressing the question, Sajid shared, "I feel they are very young. Look at their age Stan is 23 and Abdu is 19. Friends usually fight at this age, it's very common and not a big deal. I am sure once Abdu comes back to India, Mumbai, we all will have food together." Sajid shared that he feels that Stan and Rozik have spoken over the phone. "It will just take a hug to make things normal," Sajid added.

For the unversed, The 19-year-old singer accused MC Stan's fans of misbehaving with him and thrashing his car. He also claimed that Stan has been ignoring him and spreading lies about their song which they were supposed to do together. While fans were curious to know the reason behind the fight, Shiv Thakere also said that it is a misunderstanding. He said, ""Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Dodin mein Love you MC, Love you Abdu hoga. Ye Ruth na manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won't grow. In two days they will be saying love you MS, love you Abdu. These small fights happen among friends)."

MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 and took the trophy home with Rs 31 lakh prize money. His killer attitude and epic one-liners helped win the hearts of the audience and he has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan also took home a car. His journey of laughter and conflict throughout the season kept the audience on the edge of their seat in anticipation.

