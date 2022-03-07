Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEELANJANARAY Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Neelanjana Ray lifts winner's trophy; Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma announced runners-ups

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar, one of the popular reality shows finally came to an end! Neelanjana Ray lifted the winners' trophy of the season and also took home prize money worth ₹10 lakh. Speaking about the first and the second runner-ups, those were Rajashri Bag and and Sharad Sharma who won ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the singing reality show was judged by -- Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya. Apart from this, the makers invited Udit Narayan and Shilpa Rao as the special guests on the finale episode of the show.

In a press statement, Neelanjana expressed her happiness over her victory. The nineteen-year-old said, "I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey."

Further, she said, "Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants, bonding with them cheering them on. Everyone on our set has been like a family member to me, and I would love to thank Zee TV for providing me with this amazing opportunity."

She even expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post and wrote, "It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible. My family Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll."

Speaking about the finale episode, it showed special performances from the judges. The top 6 of the show -- Neelanjana Ray, Sharad Sharma, Rajashri Bag, Sanjana Bhatt, Ananya Chakraborty, and Snigdhajit Bhowmik delivered performances on iconic Bollywood songs.