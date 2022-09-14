Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav trace trolls threatening them; actress lashes out saying 'they tried to break us'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla's relationship has not been smooth sailing, they had gone through some tough times in the past. The couple had even decided to go their separate ways since their relationship wasn't working out. But they thought of giving a second shot to their marriage and in that hope participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14. During their stay in the house, they realised that they were meant to be together. Both of them have been prey to online trolling. Recently, the duo was successful in tracing a troll who tried to threaten them and break their marriage. On Wednesday, Rubina took to Instagram and shared a post expressing her anger on 'paid trolls.'

The actress wrote, "I often don’t pay attention to the trollers and haters ! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that “these (PAID) trollers “ are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart….. I can’t Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE."

Take a look:

Image Source : TWITTER/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018

Netizens reactions

In no time, her post was bombarded with comments from her fans who came out in her support. One of them wrote, "We are so proud both of you guys." Another wrote, "Super proud of you both...you both are strong." A ser also wrote, "We love you God always protect both of u."

Also read: Viral Video: Urfi Javed hides her no makeup face, netizens say 'Kapade pehen kr acchi lagti hai'

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. During the Bigg Boss reality show Rubina revealed that Abhinav and she would have filed for divorce by November if they hadn’t entered the house and they had opted to appear together in an attempt to save their relationship.

Also read: Video of Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill walking hand-in-hand goes viral; fans say 'We thought it's Sidharth Shukla'

Latest Entertainment News