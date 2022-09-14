Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
Viral Video: Urfi Javed hides her no makeup face, netizens say 'Kapade pehen kr acchi lagti hai'

In a recent viral video, Urfi Javed can be seen hiding her no-makeup face and running away from the paparazzi. Her new look has left netizens divided. Check out their hilarious reactions.

Published on: September 14, 2022
Urfi Javed was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT

Urfi Javed never fails to surprise her fans with her out-of-the-box sartorial sense. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been making heads turn with her bold fashion choices. From rags, glass, plastic, and stones to flowers, ropes, paper and whatnot, Urfi has managed to create an outfit with almost every material available. Netizens are amazed every time her pictures are shared on social media showcasing some of her unique styles. But on Tuesday, the actress grabbed attention because she stepped out in a no-makeup look. Everyone was stunned to witness Urfi's simple style where she was seen wearing a white crop top and peach trousers. 

She was seen running away from the paparazzi as even after nit giving the tip-off they snapped her. Urfi was equally shocked to see the paps outside the clinic. 

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions 

In no time, the video was bombarded with hilarious reactions from the netizens. One of them said, "Kapade pehen kr kitni acchi lagti hai,fiir kyu roj khud ka exhibition bana leti hai." Another wrote, "Kitni mast lag rahi hai aaj." A user also shared, "Pehle se behtar hai." While some of the users also mocked the actress. A user said, "Bechari se make up nahi kiya yaar samjha Karo."Another commented, "Ese kpdo m isko bdi srm ati h. Muh chupa leti h ese kbhi y mil jaye to."

Urfi has a massive fan following on Instagram as she keeps sharing her unique and quirky videos and pictures there. Check out some of her most loved posts below:

Recently, Urfi had quite a public spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna after the latter called out Urfi's fashion choices. Chahatt humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress on a recent outing. Urfi reacted angrily to Chahatt's attempt to humiliate her for her attire.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Any updates about her upcoming projects are still under wraps. 

