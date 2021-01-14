Image Source : PR FETCHED Roadies Revolution: Some significant events from Rannvijay Singha's show before much-awaited finale

A show synonymous to adventure and thrill-- Roadies Revolution did live up to every bit of it in the year 2020! As startling and uncertain as the year was, it taught all of us to fight through the challenges and stand united in the face of a horrifying reality. The 17th season of India’s longest-running reality show has witnessed a similar journey and stayed true to what it stands for- passion, unflinching grit and the urge for excellence. Amidst the hurdles, the troop stood strong and marched ahead to continue the momentum and reach the finish line. It would be safe to say that Roadies Revolution, has indeed stirred a revolution. As the 17th edition is all set to witness an entertaining finale on 16th January, we take a look back at some of the moments that made the journey worthwhile!

As the shoot halted mid-way due to the imposed lockdown in March, the Roadies Fam commenced the journey online with the first ever digital auditions in the history of Roadies and took the entertainment quotient a notch higher. The three-month long online auditions had the audience hooked on to their mobile screens and root for their favorite contestants. Another event that was added to the list of firsts was the entry of the ever-charming Varun Sood, stepping into the shoes of Raftaar and debuting as a leader in Roadies and became an absolute favorite of contestants and other leaders alike. While some of the fights and conflicts did change equations and affect relationship, what stood out was unconditional love and a heroic display of friendship, like Zabi exchanging places with Abhimanyu at the vote outs and Vipin handing the star to Jayant in the semi finale task. This made everyone emotional during the last leg of the journey.

Keeping up with the spirit of this year’s theme, the leaders and contestants were also seen spreading smiles with some social deed tasks where they cooked mid-day meal for the abandoned kids of leprosy affected parents, made dung cakes for the Kunao Village and helped with the installation of Solar Panels, ploughed the lands in Rupnagar and helped IIT Ropar’s students by investing in the Stubble removing machine. Apart from strength and mind power, this season kept its focus on the revolution every leader and contestant was stirring to make a small yet a significant difference.

The icing on the cake, hands down, has been our OG Roadie and the heartthrob Ayushmann Khurana giving a shout-out to Season 17 and reminisced his good old days!

All setup and geared for the finale, here’s what our celebrity leaders Varun Sood and Prince Narula have to say on the journey:

Rannvijay Singha

“Roadies Revolution has been one of the most memorable seasons, for reasons more than one. Our journey halted mid-way due to the unprecedented pandemic, but that didn’t stop us from commencing it digitally which was another first for us in the history of Roadies. We got back on-ground post the lockdown and there’s been no stopping us since then. Looking back at this year’s journey, there has been immense learning, right from what we set out to achieve this season, from the contestants, the people we met and the situation that was surrounding us, and we are going to cherish every bit of it. Just like the twists and turns the journey had this year, I’m certain the finale will be equally surprising and thrilling for the audience. Looking forward to an exciting culmination of the 17th season.”

Neha Dhupia

“If I was to define this year’s journey in one word, it would be wholesome. Amidst the many hurdles this year, we were quick to adapt to the new norm and marched ahead, creating memories that will be treasured for a lifetime. Despite the challenges, game dynamics and the conflicts, we stand united as a squad and continue to do so. This season was a fine blend of adventure and striving to create social change and it has certainly made a difference. After a roller-coaster year, it’s time to relive and experience all the emotions in the power-packed finale, one last time.”

In the finale episode, witness an impressive display of strength and intellect as Michael, Hamid and Jayant will compete with each other in a three stager finale task to win the title of Roadies Revolution. The winner will take away a Java Bike and the winning leader will get INR 3 lacs for his charity. With Varun’s first season as a leader and the first time as a finalist, along with Nikhil Chinapa, who has also made it to the finale for the first time, who will own Season 17? All answers in the finale episode of Roadies Revolution, Saturday, 16th January at 7 PM only on MTV.