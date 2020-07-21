Image Source : PR Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula's show begins its journey in Rishikesh

With all the drum rolls and fanfare, the most awaited Roadies Revolution journey started and takes you directly to the serene land of North India – Rishikesh. This time, Roadies is all about “Being the Kranti ka Hissa”. The first journey episode begins with a bang, with celebrity leaders introducing the cause that each one of them will be supporting throughout the season. While the rap-star Raftaar will take a stand against discrimination; Nikhil will hold the baton high for a better environment; Neha will be lending all her support for empowering women, and Prince will fight against Drug overuse/abuse. This season, the focus remains on winning the money, the stars, and immunity for a good cause, to survive in this journey.

In the first journey episode, Rannvijay welcomes the Top 20 contestants, introduces the task, and the cause attached to it. The money won from the task will go to Divya Prem Sewa Mission – an organization dedicated to the kids of unaffected Leprosy patients fighting societal acceptance. The task for this week is named “Panchatrantra”, which will involve the usage of 5 senses of a human body and the task requires brain mapping as well as fitness. Teams will be formed amidst the task and towards the end, the winners will get immunity. Tune in to the episode to find out who wins the first round of immunity for this season.

After rounds of gruelling auditions, personal interviews and the culling with their strong cause for revolution, physical and mental strength, these Top 20 contestants made their way to the top:

Abhimanyu Singh from Bhopal, Michael Ajay from Nigeria, Aman Poddar from Kolkata, Akash Verma from Panipat, Zabi Khan for Hyderabad, Jayant Yadav from Ranchi, Tarandeep Singh, Hamid Barkzi and Arushi Chawla from New Delhi, Sanjay Negi from Dehradun, Vipin Kumar from UP, Kevin Almasifar and Sehej Maini from Pune, Saqib Mushtaq Khan from Srinagar, Pratibha Singh from Bhopal, Srishti Sudhera from Noida, Sapna Malik, Akshita Sharma from Haryana, Apoorva Gole from Mumbai and Nisha Dhaundiyal from Uttarakhand.

With an aim to do their bit to create a revolution, the hustle of this adventurous journey has just begun. With many twists, turns, drama, fun and fights, Roadies Revolution is here to keep the spirits alive. Watch out for the first task, who wins it and which leader gets another star on this journey? Stay tuned to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 7:00 PM only on MTV.

