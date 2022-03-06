Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROADIES/FILE Roadies to Bigg Boss, 5 reality shows that are worth watching in 2022

Over the years, reality shows on television have grown immensely and entertained the masses across all age groups. In addition to daily soaps, a plethora of reality shows have succeeded in making a place for themselves in the audience's hearts. From Bigg Boss OTT to Indian Idol, Khatron Ke Khiladi to The Khatra Khatra Show, the makers have been experimenting with innovative concepts and have become people’s favourite. With plenty of them to select from, here are the five best reality shows that are worth watching in 2022:

1. The Khatra Khatra Show

The Khatra Khatra Show is hosted by the power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Farah Khan as a Friday special host. That’s not all, Voot viewers can now give their favourite celebrities mazedaar games to thrilling tasks in this one of its kind interactive comedy game show. So, brace yourselves for a power-packed ride with the funniest dares, awkward pranks, games and more.

2. Bigg Boss OTT Well, Bigg Boss needs no introduction! Bigg Boss OTT received massive appreciation from the audiences when the show was airing on Voot Select. And, the cherry on the top was Karan Johar with the way he has shown a reality check to the contestants. 3. Kaun Banega Crorepati The Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' or 'KBC' has been ruling over the hearts of millions since 2000. Along with entertaining its viewers, the celebrated game show also imparts knowledge about subjects including history, geography, and current affairs, to name a few. Hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan , contestants are presented with a series of multiple-choice questions in KBC, along with four lifelines. Every question has a fixed cash prize, which starts from a thousand and goes up to seven crore Indian rupees. 4. Roadies ‘Roadies’ is a youth-based reality show that first aired on MTV in 2003. In this show, a group of contestants travels to different destinations each season. Throughout the course of their journey, they participate in numerous challenges by putting their physical, mental, and social skills to the test. Every contestant must survive the weekly vote-outs to inch closer towards victory. 5. Splitsvilla Yet another famous youth-centric reality show on MTV, ‘Splitsvilla’ aired in 2003, the same year as ‘Roadies’. With most of its seasons being hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, the franchise stuck out from its counterparts, at the time of its launch, because of its novel concept. In the show, young boys and girls compete in various tasks while mingling with their fellow co-contestants in pursuit of true love. However, the couple that survives elimination rounds throughout the season and manages to win the finale task is crowned as the “King” and “Queen” of ‘Splitsvilla’.

We surely can’t wait for another season of these reality shows!