Remember 'Jugaadu Kamlesh' from Shark Tank India? He Is now well prepared with his invention

The friendship between Shark Tank India's 'Jugaadu Kamlesh' and judge Peyush Bansal continues to blossom. With his charisma and creativity, Kamlesh, a young entrepreneur, stole the show on Shark Tank India. He had pitched a pesticide spraying equipment that he had developed over a seven-year period to help farmers avoid carrying heavy chemical tanks on their backs.

Kamlesh has greatly enhanced the machine and it is now entirely ready. Kamlesh explains the entire mechanics of it to Bansal in a video published by Bansal on Instagram. Bansal talked about Kamlesh in his caption and wrote, “Not everyone is as fortunate as some of us, yet they have potential. Sometimes all they need is a gentle nudge to make their aspirations come true.”

The Lenskart CEO came up to assist Kamlesh on the show, giving him Rs 10 lakh in exchange for 40% stock. He had also promised him a Rs 20 lakh interest-free loan.

Users commented on the video on Instagram, A user wrote, “This is why [Peyush] is just another Shark breed. He sees promise... he's there to help... He contributes even if he does not receive anything in return... This type of sincere help... "He deserves it." Peyush always invests in businesses with a good idea and a desire to change something, says another comment.

Recently Kamlesh and his design team introduced a new model, which is more technologically viable, faster, and convenient, and is not manual. Kamlesh stated to investor Peyush that the current version would not only cover the ground area but will also be able to reach a height of 10 feet.

