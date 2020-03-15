Rashami Desai's Naagin 4 promo out! TV actress to lock horns with Nia Sharma in the show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashami Desai will be seen playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4.

TV actress Rashami Desai is the latest addition to the cast of supernatural show Naagin 4. On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist took to her social media and unveiled a new promo of the ongoing TV show. The promo features Rashami in a different avatar. It also shows her face covered with mud as she is introduced as Shalaka. Announcing her entry into the show, Rashami wrote: "Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on."

Rashami Desai added: You have seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I am bringing forth to you a new side of me with this show. Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project." Rashami will be seen playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4, which airs on Colors TV. Watch the video here-

Talking about her entry into the show Naagin 4, Rashami said, "I consider myself lucky to get an important role in 'Naagin 4'. It's a different character for me. I am quite excited to explore supernatural space."

Rashami Desai last appeared in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 in which she reached to the finale as one of the five finalists. Talking about the show, the actress claims that the house has made her a stronger person. "I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too," Rashami said in an interview to IANS.

