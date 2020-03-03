Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai opens up about her casting couch encounter

Rashami Desai faced casting couch at the age of 16

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai revealed that she faced a casting couch encounter in her daily days. The problem of casting couch is faced by many young actors who try to make their way to the entertainment industry. Many young actors either succumb to the pressure to be part of the nexus or give up an acting career. Many actors have shared their experiences about casting couch and adding to the list is Rashami Desai. Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Rashami revealed that she faced a casting couch when she was just 16 and a minor.

Rashami said, "I still remember that I was told if you don’t go through casting couch, you won’t get work. His name is Suraj and I don’t know where he’s now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn’t know what it meant back then. I told him I don’t know and he knew that she’s completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

Rashami told that the man tried spiking her drink in order to take advantage. "One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. Main pohuch gayi aur waha koi nahi tha except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don’t want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything." she said

This incident shook Rashami's confidence and she wanted to give up her acting career. Rashami recalls how she called her mother and told her that she doesn't want to continue working in the industry. Her mother stood by her side and called the man to meet her at a restaurant. Rashami's mom reached the restaurant and gave a tight slap and warned him to stay away from her daughter.

Rashami Desai who recently featured in Bigg Boss 13 became a household name with her serial Uttaran. Rashami had also featured in many Bhojpuri films previously.