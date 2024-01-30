'Ramayana' to return on TV after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 'Ramayana' to return on TV after Pran Pratishtha

Among mythological TV serials, many shows have been made on the theme of 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata'. But the most famous among these is Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Its lead actors Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lehri are still remembered for playing Ram, Sita, and Lakshman. A new Tweet from Doordarshan's official suggests that the show will once again return to our TV screen.

Ramayana will be telecast on TV again

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan started in 1987 and became famous in a short time. After this, many shows were made depicting the story of Treta Yuga, but no one could compete with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. The audience has shown great eagerness to watch this show again and again. In such a situation, good news has come for them. After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Indian audiences will once again get to watch the mythological television show.

It has been tweeted from Doordarshan's page on X platform (earlier Twitter) that 'Ramayana' is returning to the world of small screen. 'The unique saga of religion, love, and dedication...once again the most popular show of entire India 'Ramayana' is coming, watch it soon on #DDNational,' read the tweet. However, the telecast date of the show has not been revealed yet.

Fans seem happy with this news

Fans have expressed happiness after this post surfaced. A lot of people also wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' in the comment section. Along with this, it was also demanded that the show based on Shri Krishna should also be telecasted again on television. For the unversed, both the mythological shows were telecasted on Doordarshan during Covid's lockdown period. Meanwhile, fans seem excited to see Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhlia once again playing Lord Ram and Mata Sita in Ramayana.