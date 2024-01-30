Ashok Saraf, veteran Marathi actor, selected for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ashok Saraf selected for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

It has been announced to give the Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2023 to the senior actor Ashok Saraf who ruled the Marathi and Hindi cinema world. Ashok Saraf will be given this Award for his immense contribution to the field of art. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself announced the award and congratulated Ashok Sarafa.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced the award

While congratulating Ashok Saraf, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded Saraf for his contribution to Marathi cinema. "Chief Minister announced to giving 2023 Varshacha Maharashtra Bhushan Award to senior Marathi film and theater actor Ashok Saraf for his immense contribution in the field of art. Ashok Saraf is not only humorous but has shown various shades from serious nature to villainous tendencies through his acting and has congratulated such Chief Ministers as Ghadaville and Rasikanwar Adhirajya Gajwale," wrote the Maharashtra CM.

For the unversed, Ashok Saraf has worked in several projects like, Ayatya Gharat Gharoba, Hamare Sarkhe Amhich, Navri Meete Navryala, Ganmat Jammat, and Bhutacha Bhau. He has made the audience laugh with his roles year after year in Hindi and Marathi cinema. The Marathi audience also seemed happy to have Ashok Saraf receive the Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2023.

Ashok Saraf's early life and career

Ashok Saraf was born in Jhala, Mumbai. He was appointed DGT of Mumbai. He did his Primary Education in Ghetlan. He had a keen interest in drama since childhood. At the age of eighteen, Ashok entered professional theater by playing the role of a clown in Saraf Shirwadkar's play 'Yayati and Devayani'. He also acted in some musical dramas. He played a small role in Gajanan Jagirdar's 'Donhi Gharcha Pahuna'. After this, he played versatile roles like Irsal Polis in Dada Kondke's 'Pandu Havaldar' and Mhamdya Khatik in 'Ram Ram Gangaram'. The actor created his own place among the Marathi audience with his natural and beautiful acting. Ashok Saraf is a treat for the audience through drama and cinema.