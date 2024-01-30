Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa 2 leaked on social media, netizens surprised to spot him in blue saree

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa 2 leaked on social media

Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise took a leap in his career which the actor himself hardly expected. He has been awarded the National Award for this film and now fans are waiting for the sequel of this movie, which will be released in a few months from now. Meanwhile, a photo of Allu Arjun in a saree from Pushpa 2 is going viral.

Allu Arjun's photo from the set of Pushpa 2 goes viral

The makers of the film Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar have finalised the release date of the film and shared it with his fans along with the poster. This movie will be released on August 15. The teaser of the film was released a few months ago and was liked a lot by the fans. Now a picture of Allu Arjun from the sets of Pushpa 2 has gone viral on social media. In the leaked picture going viral on social media, the actor is seen wearing a blue saree.

Watch the leaked photo here:

However, this is not the first time that Allu Arjun's photo from the sets of Pushpa 2 has gone viral. Before this, in the year 2020, Allu Arjun's photo was leaked from the sets of Pushpa: The Rise. Then the makers had expressed displeasure over the personal information of the film being revealed like this and had banned the entry of any outsider on the set.

The star cast of Pushpa 2

Apart from Allu Arjun, Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil are also in the star cast of this film. Apart from them, there is a strong discussion about the presence of artists like Jagapati Babu, and Rao Ramesh.