Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar release date announced, film to be showcased in Hindi, Marathi

Actor Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, marks the revival of a hero who is still remembered as an indomitable figure in India's fight for independence. The forgotten story of freedom fighter Shri Veer Savarkar, who was a visionary in the fight for India's freedom, has been depicted very beautifully through this film. The whole world will now see the unheard saga of India's freedom fighter and the immortal saga of the sacrifices made by Randeep Hooda's first directorial venture, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024, in Hindi and Marathi.

Randeep Hooda, who is dedicated to each of his characters, not only mesmerizes the audience as 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' but also conveys through a thought-provoking story the grit, passion, and complexity of a great personality lost in the pages of history. Tried to bring it to the big screen.

Randeep Hooda on his directorial debut

The film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is more than a biopic of a historical figure. The film challenges the status quo and prompts a re-evaluation of an important but often overlooked luminary. Also, Randeep Hooda's direction makes it more special. “After spending almost two years with Shri Savarkar in Kalapani, it is now time for him to step towards freedom. This journey has been tough, but it has inspired me to surpass myself as an actor, become a film director, and do much more. Now the time has come that the country should know about the contribution of the armed revolutionary Shri Veer Savarkar who sacrificed his life in our freedom struggle," said Hodda while announcing the release date of his directorial debut.

Cast and crew of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed by Randeep Hooda and produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024, in two languages – Hindi and Marathi.