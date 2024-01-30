Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda engaged, picture from roka ceremony go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda after four long years of dating finally began their journey of 'forever' with the roka ceremony. The couple had an engagement in the presence of family and friends. In the picture which is now going viral on social media, both were all smiles posing with their closed one.

Picture of their roka ceremony was shared on their Instagram handle named Rhea Luthra and wrote, "Fam Jam #Blessed. #Blessed". The couple can be seen showering love on each other. In her Roka ceremony, Kriti Kharbanda is seen wearing a royal blue Anarkali with a golden border, which she paired with a peach-coloured. On the other hand, Pulkit was wearing a white kurta with a floral print.

Fans took to comment section to wish the adorable couple. One user said, "Congratulations". Many other users commented with heart emojis.

Pulkit Samrat gained recognition after working in the cult classic televison show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He then went on to work in Bollywood including Sanam Re, Dolly ki Doli, Fukrey Returns, Phone Bhoot and Haathi Mere Saathi among others. Kriti Kharbanda has extensively worked in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. She has worked in films including Raaz: Reboot, Bruce Lee, Maasthi Gudi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Om 3D and Tirupathi Express among others.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film shows upward trend on Day 5

Also Read: 'Sheer intensity of emotion...', Kangana Ranaut praises PM Narendra Modi in Instagram post