Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film shows upward trend on Day 5

Know how much action film Fighter has earned on Day 5. The film has even surpassed 200 crore mark globally. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner released on January 25. Know more details.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action drama Fighter has finally hit the silver screens and fans couldn't stop appreciating how brilliant the concept and performance of the film is. With each passing day, the numbers are going higher and higher. According to a report in Sacnilk, Fighter has earned about Rs 8 crore in India bringing its total collection to Rs 126.50 crore. The film had an overall 12.70% Hindi Occupancy on Monday. 

Daywise collection of Fighter

Day 1: Rs 22. 5 crore

Day 2: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4: Rs 28.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Fighter Day 5 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.73%

Afternoon Shows: 11.05%

Evening Shows: 13.43%

Night Shows: 17.60%

According to a report in Deadline, the film has recently topped the global box office after it earned about Rs 207 crore. Fighter tells the story of Pakistan Army official and their sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. The film features Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in supporting roles.

