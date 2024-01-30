Lal Salaam: A.R Rahman composes music using late singers' voice through AI technology, shares post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A.R Rahman

Music maestro A.R. Rahman has been an inspiration to many and his work in the music industry was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. With his unique style of music and various compositions, A.R. Rahman all over the years has managed to captivate the souls of people. The singer is all geared up for his latest project Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial Lal Salaam.

In creating something new and unique, the music legend has used artificial intelligence to bring back the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. He shared this piece of information on social media along with a poster. The caption read. "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia".

Fans appreciated this gesture and were lauded for his creative thinking. One user said, "Great sir...thanks for giving life to his lovely voice". Another user said, "Brilliant attempt. Appreciate this gesture".

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil language film directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranthm Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiah. Lal Salaam's music is composed by A.R. Rahman. Lal Salaam is scheduled to be released on February 9.

Also read: 'Very chalak bro...', netizens amused with Vidyut Jamwal's way to reach entrance of airport | Watch

Also Read: 'Ranbir still makes...', Alia Bhatt reacts to her 'epic' proposal at Filmfare Awards 2024 | Watch