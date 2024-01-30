'Very chalak bro...', netizens amused with Vidyut Jamwal's way to reach entrance of airport | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidyut Jamwal

Actor Vidyut Jamwal who is popular for doing his high-octane stunts in movies has always been in the headlines. He was recently spotted heading towards the entrance of the airport and his shortcut way to reach the entrance netizens found funny. The video is now going viral on social media.

Fans took to the comment section to express how funny it was the way he ducked up. One user wrote, "Very chalak bro". Another user said, "That's why he is different...Sir style se kartey hain sab". "This is fun and so funny", wrote the third user. In the clip, Vidyut Jamwal was exuding coolness and swag in a black t-shirt with white shirt which was splashed with colours and completed the look with beige pants. He accessorised his look with white sneakers.

Vidyut Jamwal is known for keeping his fitness always on track and never misses his routine. He often posts videos of him doing various types of exercises on his Instagram page. Interestingly, Vidyut Jamwal is a practitioner of Kalaripayattu, which is an Indian martial art that originated in Kerala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jamwal will next be seen in an upcoming film titled Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film will also star Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal among others. He was last seen in IB71 in 2023. The film also featured Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, Ashwath Bhatt and Danny Sura among others. Interestingly, he was also the producer of this film. IB71 is based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking.

Also Read: 'Ranbir still makes...', Alia Bhatt reacts to her 'epic' proposal at Filmfare Awards 2024 | Watch

Also Read: Fighter song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' out, Twitter users give thumbs up | Watch