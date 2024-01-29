Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Fighter song 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' out, Twitter users give thumbs up | Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action film 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, is making waves at the box office. The chemistry, action, and patriotism of Fighter are being liked by the audience. Now, a few days after the release of the film, the makers have shared a new emotional song from Fighter, titled, 'Dil Banane Waleya'. This song is touching people's hearts and social media users have heaped praises on Hrithik and Deepika's emotional range.

Fighter song Dil Banane Waleya is out now

Lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor can be spotted in the video song. Let us tell you that this song plays in the film when Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania i.e. Patty played by Hrithik Roshan feels separated from his team. Dil Banane Waleya is full of emotions. This song has been sung by singer Arijit Singh along with Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravjiani. Whereas, the lyrics of the song have been written by Kumar.

Check out some Twitter reactions here:

Fighter's collection to date

Fighter, which was released in theaters on January 25, had an opening of Rs 24 crore in the domestic collection. After this, the movie also got the benefit of the holiday of 26th January. Till now the total collection of this film has become 123.60 crores. Apart from Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi have also played important roles in Fighter. Made for Rs 250 crore, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who made blockbuster films like Pathaan and War.

For the unversed, Fighter has indeed come as the biggest hit for Hrithik as it has also overtaken WAR's lifetime collection in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Moreover, the film is all set to become Hrithik's biggest opener in North America and is set to surpass WAR's lifetime soon.

