'Ranbir still makes...', Alia Bhatt reacts to her 'epic' proposal at Filmfare Awards 2024 | Watch

The 69th Filmfare Awards was a successful event for films like 12th Fail and Animal. These films won the Filmfare Awards 2024 in several categories. Where Alia and Ranbir won the Best Actor Award. 12th Fail won the Best Film and Best Director awards. Alia was held at the Filmfare red carpet and was asked about her epic proposal from the Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor had the sweetest reply and mentioned that nothing has changed ever since.

For those who don't know, history was repeated last night as Alia and Ranbir won the Filmfare Best Actor Popular Awards for their films Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Animal, just like the couple bagged the same top awards in Filmfare 2020 for Raazi and Sanju.

Alia Bhatt's proposal!



Back in 2020, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor award and during her acceptance speech, she mentioned Ranbir most sweetly. "Thank you for making my heart smile and my eyes shine, I Love You," is what Alia had said back then.

During her Filmfare Awards 2024 red carpet appearance on Sunday, she was asked about the same. "Well! He still makes my eyes shine and my heart smile, so we have come a long far but it's still the same and that is what makes it special," said Bhatt while responding to her epic confession of love.

Watch the video here:

Filmfare Awards 2024 mainstream winners

BEST FILM - 12th Fail

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)- Ranbir Kapoor - Animal

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE) - Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST DIRECTOR - Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

BEST ACTOR CRITICS’ - Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

BEST ACTRESS CRITICS’ - Rani Mukerji - Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Shefali Shah - Three Of Us

BEST FILM CRITICS’ - Devashish Makhija - Joram

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE) - Vicky Kaushal - Dunki

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE) - Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

