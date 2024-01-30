Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: Guru Randhawa to make Bollywood debut with Anupam Kher, Saiee M Manjrekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guru Randhawa with Anupam Kher, Saiee M Manjrekar

Guru Randhawa who has created magic with many hit songs is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anupam Kher and Saiee M Manjrekar in the film titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The first look of the film has been finally released by the makers. The poster looks adorable and fun, with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

The cast of the film took to social media to share the first look at the film and wrote in the caption, "Love, laughter and a dash of surprises await! Join Sirfira Majnu and Beautiful Laila on their unforgettable journey in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay...#KKHJTeaseroutTomorrow".As soon as the film poster was released, fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "See you in the theatres on 16th Feb". Another user wrote, "Omg we have a release date??" "Damnn finally can't wait to see you on big screen Guru Randhawa, best wishes", wrote the third user.

Directed by G. Ashok, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is all set to release in theatres on February 16. The film is produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia. Guru Randhawa has belted out chartbusters including Suit Patiala, Naach Meri Rani, Ishare Tere, High Rated Gabru, Suit, Suit, Ishq Tera and Baby Girl among others.

