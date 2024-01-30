'Sheer intensity of emotion...', Kangana Ranaut praises PM Narendra Modi in Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut praised PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with teachers and parents at the Bharat Mandapam during the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 with students across the country ahead of board exams. He also discussed the significance of the venue with students on the G20 Summit and the future of the world. Prime Minister has shared a video on social media which is now going viral in India and Bollywood celebrities Kangana Ranaut, R.Madhavan has praised him while sharing the video.

Kangana Ranaut along with sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "How simply and easily the Prime Minister is explaining the mysterious truth of life to the children, how to avoid the confused mind, the biggest enemy of the young generation."

Not only Kangana Ranaut, but R Madhavan too shared the video and wrote, "The role of teachers in shaping students' lives....so very well put...cannot agree more.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' program was organized at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. During this, PM Modi answered the questions of the students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared 25 mantras with the children during the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

