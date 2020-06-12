Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKACHIKHLIA Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia remembers shooting with a snake for Ramanand Sagar’s show

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan made a comeback on TV during the lockdown after a huge demand from fans. The shows broke all records when it comes to viewership and brought back the stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia into the limelight. The actress who played Sita in the show has been very active on Instagram and since and keep treating fans with BTS photos and videos from the shoot. Recently, she shared memory of shooting for a scene with a snake. Dipika revealed that the actor shot for a vanvaas scene under a tree while a big fat snake was hung on it.

Sharing the photo, Dipika wrote, "There is a story behind this scene ....so I shared ...we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on...the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt"

She added, "he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened ...and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life.. sooo many memories."

After becoming the most-watched TV show in the world, Ramayan is all set to get dubbed in Telugu. The teaser of the show has already been released and it will premiere on June 15 at 5.30 pm on weekdays. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "The classic tale of #Ramayanam by Ramanand Sagar...Starting this June 15th, Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM on @StarMaa." Ramayan is also dubbed into other Indian languages like Bengali and Marathi.

While actress Dipika is overwhelmed with the amount of love she has been receiving after Ramayan's comeback, she expressed her disappointment in terms of the remuneration the actors' received for Ramayan. Earlier, in an interview ith Spotboye, she said, "I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayana serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayana's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards.” She also talked about the team receiving neither royalty, “This contribution of ours received neither any respect nor royalty. This is not correct. I am saying this today because people are listening to us today. We should get a good royalty"

For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of Ramayan based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV.

