Ramayan's Ravan aka Arvind Trivedi's daughter rubbishes news of his Twitter debut after #RavanOnTwitter trends

The Ramayan actors have now come into the limelight again, thanks to the re-run by the public broadcaster Doordarshan amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. A lot of videos, photos, etc have gone viral and people are quite interested in knowing more about them. There were reports suggesting that veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's mythological show has joined the micro-blogging website Twitter. His debut on the microblogging site comes after his former 'Ramayan' co-stars Arun Govil (who played Ram) and Dipika Chikhila (who played Sita) made their Twitter accounts.

The actors are back in the limelight after Doordarshan started the re-run of the mythological show amid the coronavirus lockdown. With Arvind's Twitter debut, fans got excited and showered him with love and praises. They even started trending #RavanonTwitter. "Due to my kids and because of your unconditional love, I have joined Twitter. This is my original ID. Whoever retweets my tweet with #RaavanOnTwitter on April 18, I will follow them without second thoughts. Jai Shri Ram. Om Namah Shivaay," as per Arvind's tweet.

बच्चों के कहने पर और आपके प्रेम के कारण मैं Twitter पर आया हूँ, यह मेरी Original ID है। आज 18 अप्रैल 2020 को जो भी इस #tweet को #RavanOnTwitter के साथ #retweet करेगा मैं निःसंकोच उन्हने #FOLLOW करूँगा।

जय सियाराम🙏

ॐ नमः शिवाय💐 — Arvind Trivedi (@arvindtrivedi_) April 18, 2020

However, a report in Navbharat Times suggests that the account is fake and the actor has not joined Twitter. The confirmation about the same was given to the portal by his daughter. This isn't the first time when this has happened as previously Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil alerted the fans about their fake profiles on Twitter.

Request and warning to people who are operating our fake accounts pic.twitter.com/dNqsVkymuN — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 8, 2020

Coming back to Arvind Trivedi, a few days back, his video went viral on social media where he was seen watching the 'Sita apaharan' scene and getting all emotional. Watch video:

Talking about the show, its impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Ram and Sita.

