Ramayan's last scene, Sita surrendering to Mother Earth, sends fans in a meltdown, #uttarramayanfinale trends

The last episode of Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayana aired last night and sent the die-hard fans into a meltdown. The episode featured Sita Mata surrendering to Mother Earth after being summoned to the Rama court. As Luv-Kush narrate the Ram Katha in the court, their mother Sita was approached and she surrendered her sons to Lord Ram, then entered the earth bidding her last goodbye. The last scene of Uttar Ramayan left the fans emotional. The show enjoys a huge fanbase and has already broken many records. As the fans watched the end scene of Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayan, they took to social media to express their feeling about it.

Fans started trending #UttarRamayanFinale on Twitter and expressed their emotions about the heart-breaking moment of Sita surrendering to Mother Earth. One Twitter user called it 'heart breaking', while another wrote, "If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today." Check out all the reactions here-

Last hug for lav kush!!and we are missing this epic celebration #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/1tRu5y5rWW — Harish (@Harish17139016) May 2, 2020

#UttarRamayanfinale@DDNational



Thank You Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this epic

#Ramayan



Thank you everyone for giving us endless memory...

endless lessons🙏🙏



जय श्री राम ||| pic.twitter.com/0yIQA6v8HG — Shikha Rai🇮🇳 (@Shikharai07) May 2, 2020

If you cried watching Maa Sita’s final goodbye, believe that she sacrificed herself to teach us mortals to respect and protect the dignity of all women, everywhere. Let this be a lesson for all generations alive today. 🙏 #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/6B4p1PXROd — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) May 2, 2020

Ramanand Sagars popular TV serial Ramayan has broken all records. It has become world's most-watched TV on April 16 after its return on Doordarshan during the lockdown. Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV.From 1987 to 1988, 'Ramayan' became the most watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most watched mythological serial in the world". Now it has created history once again.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

Now that Uttar Ramayan has come to an end, his other popular show Shri Krishna is all set to replace it from today. The mythological show based on the life of Lord Krishna from the 90s will make a comeback to the small screens amid the coronavirus lockdown in place of Ramayan. Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996. Shri Krishna starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character. The show also starred Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.

