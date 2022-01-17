Raju Jeyamohan is Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner; VJ Priyanka Deshpande runner-up of Kamal Haasan's show

Follow us on Image Source : . .

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Raju Jeyamohan won season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. VJ Priyanka Deshpande was announced as the first runner-up of BB Tamil 5, whereas Pavani Reddy was one of the three finalists of this season. along with the winning title and the trophy, Jeyamohan took home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

For the unversed, Raju Jeyamohan was born in Thirunelveli and bought up in Chennai. He had his share of struggle in the industry before he grabbed the spotlight with the Tamil film Natpuna Ennanu Theryuma. The actor is a popular face down south thanks to TV shows including Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar and Saravanan Meenatchi. Raju Jeyamohan is married to Tarika. The two were dating for a while before they decided to take the plunge and tied the knot during lockdown at the Marudhamalai Murugan temple in Coimbatore district.

Meanwhile, the reality show "Bigg Boss Tamil" will have its OTT season beginning from January 30. It will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Sunday. The OTT version of the show is titled "Bigg Boss Ultimate".

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of the show on TV since 2017, will also host "Bigg Boss Ultimate" on the platform, which will see the return of some contestants from season one to four. According to the makers, the OTT season will reunite some of the most "popular and celebrated contestants, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves".