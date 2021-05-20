Rahul Vaidya sings for Disha Parmar during Instagram LIVE, Aly Goni joins in too

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar

Singer and contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is currently shooting for stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Rahul is also very active on social media and often interacts with his fans on Instagram LIVE sessions. Surprising his fans, he interacted with his girlfriend Disha Parmar on Wednesday night. During the live session, fans asked a lot of questions about the couple. Rahul also sang for Disha. Disha got emotional after hearing Rahul's song for her. Teasing her, Rahul asked, if it's his singing that made her cry.

Aly Goni also joined the Instagram Live along with Rahul and Disha. For the unversed, Aly and Rahul bonded during their stay in Bigg Boss house. Even after the show concluded, they were seen hanging out together and going on dinners together. During his interaction, he also experimented with various filters. In one of the filters, his eyes turned blue. Laughing it off, he requested Ekta Kapoor to cast him in the season of Naagin.

Disha is known for her roles in shows such as "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Woh Apna Sa", she was recently in news, when her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya declared his love for her on Bigg Boss 14. It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on the occasion of her birthday. Later, on Valentine's Day Disha entered the show and said yes to Rahul when he once again went down on his knees for his lady love on national TV.

Rahul was one of the top five contestants in the Salman Khan hosted show. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.