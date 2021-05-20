'Jamai Raja' fame Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI DUBEY Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey, who's known for his role in the popular show Jamai Raja has tested negative for COVID 19. It was some 10 days ago that the actor had informed testing positive for the deadly coronavirus. Sharing an update with his fans, Ravi posted a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote that his reports have come negative. "ho gaye ji -ve," he captioned his photo.

His friends from the industry have been sending him regards since he shared the news. Actor Karan Patel commented on the post writing, "God bless you with a healthy and long life brother," while actress Keerti Kelkar wrote, "Superb." Several fans wished for his good health and dropped heart and fire emojis on Ravi's post. Take a look:

After announcing his recovery, the actor shared a post on social media urging friends from TV and film industry to come forward and share if they're facing difficult times. The actor writes that he understands that the industry has been running at a slow pace for quite some time and it is difficult to run a family in this condition. Hence, he and his friends want to contribute in providing basic rations for those in need. He also promised anonymity for the same.

"I personally know a lot of tv and film members might be suffering right now because of no ongoing shoots and shows. As our team is trying our best to provide basic ration i am sure we can help our people too. Please dm NAME ADDRESS CONTACT NUMBER of yours and we shall try our best. And trust me no one will ever know your name and this shall be a top secret. You can dm us," the caption of the post read.

On the work front, he was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. He also marked his debut as a producer with his wife Asha Negi under their banner Dreamiyata.