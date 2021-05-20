Image Source : INSTA/ARJUNBIJLANI/NEHASWAMI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha Swami celebrate virtual wedding anniversary

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows on the small screen. The year the show is being shot in Cape Town which is why various celebs have flown to the foreign land. One amongst those is TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is popular for being a part of shows like-- Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, etc. The popular KKK11 contestant is today celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife Neha Swami. However, due to his work commitment, he is in South Africa while his other half is in India. However, the two decided to make the occasion special by not just virtually celebrating through video call but also by sharing lovable posts on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Arjun shared a beautiful throwback video featuring some of the couple's special moments including one from their wedding. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha."

Not just him, but even Neha shared a video wishing Arjun on their anniversary and the montage featured their pictures and clips from various outings. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary baby you are truly a blessing from God.. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my settle light and my best friend Missing you love.. @arjunbijlani Happy 8th Anniversary."

Their posts caught the attention of not just the couple's fans but also their industry friends including celebs like-- Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Parth Samthaan and others.

For the unversed, Arjun and Neha got married in 2013 at ISKCON temple, Mumbai. They are proud parents to a son named Ayaan. Have a look at their adorable pictures here:

Speaking about the reality show, apart from Arjun, it features celebrities like-- Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari amongst others. It is expected air this July. For Arjun, his latest song titled 'Tum Bewafa Ho' got released recently.