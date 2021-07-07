Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's wedding prep begins; sneak peek into their dance practice sessions

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. With just a few days left for the D-day, the couple and their friends are gearing up for the wedding festivities. Recently Rahul gave a sneak peek into his wedding preparations where all their freinds and family have gathered.

Taking to his Instagram stories Rahul shared how his and Disha's friends are practicing their dance steps and enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Although the couple had shared that their wedding will be an intimate affair but we are sure it is going to be loaded with lots of fun.

Rahul Vaidya, on Tuesday, shared a joint statement on Instagram and shared his wedding date. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021," a part of the statement read. "We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," the statement read. Rahul Vaidya captioned the post with his wedding hashtag: "#TheDisHulWedding."

In an interview with ETimes, Rahul and Disha revealed details of their intimate wedding. Rahul was quoted as saying, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

It was on Disha's 26th birthday when Rahul proposed marriage to her while he was on the reality show. A nervous Rahul had sat on his knees and proposed to the actress through the camera and said "Marry Me." The same was seen written on his tshirt.

Rahul and Disha have been dating for more than two years. The two were supposed to get married in June this year but COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans. Then Rahul had to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi.