Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar dance their hearts out as they take blessings from Kinnar community; watch video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar danced their hearts out as they got blessings from the Kinnar community on Monday. They also performed a small pooja and sang a few songs. They showered their blessings on the couple and also said that they will visit again when they will have a baby. To this Rahul and Disha blushed and smiled.

Both Rahul and Disha were dressed in their loungewear. Disha draped her head with a red dupatta. In the end, Rahul thanked them for visiting and blessing them.

Take a look:

On Saturday, Rahul shared a glimpse of his fairytale wedding with Disha. The singer posted a romantic video of his 'first dance' with wife Disha Parmar. In the video, shared by him on Instagram, the couple can be seen performing on 'Dekha Hazaro Dafa' and Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk'.

The actress wore a sequinned drape saree gown in lilac with a net embroidered sleeveless blouse and a detachable belt. Keeping it comfortable, she wore matching shoes and danced her heart out. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a smart tuxedo. Watch the video here:

Reversing tradition, Rahul and Disha's Sangeet ceremony took place a day after the wedding. Speaking about the ceremony, their wedding choreographer, Sumit Khetan, who specialises in wedding choreography told IANS: "I am choreographing Rahul and Disha's Sangeet and it's a lot of fun. Rehearsals started a week before. I can obviously not reveal the songs but there are definitely exciting songs from Hindi films. As far as Rahul and Disha are concerned, they both are very bubbly in nature and it's fun to teach them. Every evening, we have rehearsals."

"The experience has been positive because both of them are full of life. Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodative and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we give them. They are happy to understand as to what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging," Sumit adds.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married earlier this month.