DisHul wedding film: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar share glimpse of their fairytale love story | WATCH

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party was a star-studded event with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni in attendance.

Choreographer Sumit Khetan, who specialises in wedding choreography had set Rahul and Disha's moves for their Sangeet ceremony.

Rahul and Disha had a super fun and intimate wedding with all their loved ones around. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies are up on social media and the duo looks stunning in all the wedding festivities.

After having a blast and enjoying themselves to the fullest during each of their wedding functions. Rahul treated his fans to his wedding film. The singer on Monday posted the video on his YouTube channel.

The video is straight out of a fairytale. It starts with the beautiful decoration of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding venue. Then we are introduced to the gorgeous couple. Both Rahul and Disha complimented each other and were in complete awe of each other. One of the most special moments was when Rahul gave flying kisses to Disha as she walked down the aisle. In the video we see glimpses from the varmala ceremony to pheras.

Watch the video here:

Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding earlier this month by sharing an invitation card on social media. It read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

For the unversed, Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14".