Priyanka Chopra Jonas roots for sister Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 Finale

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 is going to end in a few days. The journey of some contestants in the show has received a lot of love so far and with this, Bigg Boss 17 has got its top 5 contestants which includes Mannara Chopra too. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not only extended wishes for sister Mannara but the actress has also given the basic mantra of victory to her cousin.

Priyanka's Insta story for Mannara

Citadel actress Priyanka shared a photo of Mannara on her Instagram and gave her advice to win the reality show. ''Give your best and forget the rest. Carpe diem Mannara #BiggBoss17' wrote Chopra.

Not only Priyanka but her mother Madhu Chopra had also extended wishes for her niece Mannara. She had also bashed another BB 17 constant and TV actor Ankita Lokhande for bad-mouthing Chopra.

There is tough competition in the final round between Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetti, and Abhishek Kumar. Out of these top 5, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the top 3.

When is the grand finale?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is on January 28. This last episode of this season will start from 6 pm and continue till midnight. After this Salman will announce the name of the winner. Let us tell you that there are high chances of Mannara being in the top 3 as she remains in the top 3 in voting trends. In such a situation, there are chances that she can win the show, otherwise, she can be the first or second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.