Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets eliminated ahead of grand finale, wife Ankita Lokhande breaks down

Days before the grand finale of the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 17, the show witnessed a shocking eviction of Vicky Jain from the BB House.

In the latest episode, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshetty were asked to come to the activity room for the final nominations and eviction for the season.

The housemates were called one-by-one to take out their fate which was hanging inside birdhouses. Abhishek became the first finalist of the season, followed by Munawar and Mannara.

Later, Ankita, Vicky, and Arun were called. Vicky opens his piece of paper, revealing he is eliminated, leaving Ankita very shocked and sad. She was seen crying and not letting him go.

Earlier, a promo was also shared by the show's makers on social media.

Watch the promo:

Before Vicky stepped out of the house, he told everyone to take care of Ankita, who in return said don't party when he is out.

Watch here:

Ankita also shared that she finds Vicky as the winner as he played really well as he came without any following. And added that from now on, she will be called Vicky Jain's wife.

About BB17 grand finale

After the final eviction before the grand finale, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashettey, and Abhishek Kumar were declared the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17.

The grand finale will be a grand event and will be held on January 28, 2024. It will air for six hours, starting from 6 pm to midnight.

