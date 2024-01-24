Shah Rukh Khan shoots for documentary on Rakesh Roshan, filmmaker thanks actor for his 'love, warmth'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakesh Roshan first directed SRK in Karan Arjun.

Legendary filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, thanking him for his 'love, warmth and contribution'. In the post, he also expressed his gratitude for the Jawan star and his contribution to The Roshans.

In the first picture of the post, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with the filmmaker along with the director Shashi Ranjan.

Check out the post:

Several reports suggest that director Shashi Ranjan is directing a documentary titled The Roshans, based on the 7-decade-long journey in the film industry.

The reports also suggest that The Roshans will feature the story of Roshan Lal Nagrath (Rakesh Roshan's father), who was a well-known music director, himself as an actor and director, Rajesh Roshan (Rakesh's brother and music director) and Hrithik's film career.

More deets about The Roshans

According to a report by the Mid-Day, the documentary will showcase Roshan family's journey in the industry from the year 1948, when Roshan came to Bombay for work and ended up being the assistant of music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar in the 1949 film Singaar.

''Few know that Roshanji’s wife Ira was a singer and composer. Such little-known anecdotes about the family will be unveiled in the documentary as it traces the journey of each Roshan. And who better to talk about it than Rakesh, Rajesh and Hrithik? They have all contributed in different forms to the film industry,'' Mid-Day reported quoting a source.

However, the official announcement about the documentary is yet to be made by the Roshan family.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan had a great 2023 where all his three releases, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The actor has not yet made any announcement about his upcoming projects.

