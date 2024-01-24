Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film BANNED in Gulf countries except THIS nation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fighter is releasing in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Fighter is releasing in cinemas worldwide on January 25, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the unique pairing of Hrithik and Deepika for the first time on the big screens. However, for the fans in the Gulf countries, this wait is going to be long lasting as Fighter is reportedly banned in these nations except for United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the film's trade analyst and producer, Girish Johar, Fighter has been denied release in Gulf countries except UAE as of now.

In UAE, Fighter will be released in theatres with a PG15 classification.

As per news agency ANI, a source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.

While Fighter has failed to receive a green light from the Censor Board in Gulf countries, the upcoming actioner will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already sold over 1,60,000 tickets for Day 1 and has grossed over Rs 5 crore so far.

Looking at these figures, many trade analysts are predicting Fighter to be the first blockbuster of 2024.

Also Read: `'Fashion inspired from..': Ananya Panday's video carrying giant sieve at Paris Fashion Week goes viral | WATCH

About the film

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Apart from these, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz, and Aamir Naik among others.