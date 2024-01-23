'Fashion inspired from..': Ananya Panday's video carrying giant sieve at Paris Fashion Week goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Ananya Panday makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Bollywood fashionista Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. She not only became the youngest Bollywood star to walk one of the most prestigious ramp but videos of her outfit and the prop is captivating the attention of many on social media.

Ananya Panday's dress at Paris Haute Couture week

The actress took to her Instagram handle under the Stories section where she shared several videos of herself walking the ramp. As a showstopper, she wore a butterfly-inspired black mini dress and her prop which was a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs grabbed the attention of many. It was however, attached to the dress underneath.

Watch the video:

Also Read: After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency finally gets a release date | Deets inside

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the videos of her ramp walk went viral, social media users started flooding the comment section with their views on her look. While some found it unique and interesting, some also trolled her outfit and compared her with internet sensation Uorfi Javed.

One user wrote, ''Fashion inspired from urfi.'' Another one wrote, ''Didi agar ye sab ho jae tab machchhar Dani vapas kardena.'' A third user commented, ''So much struggle in carrying this net.''

On the work front

The 25-year-old actress was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has several projects in her hands including Battle Thy Seeds, directed by Eugene Patterson III. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial Darbadar, a series alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das titled Call Me Bae.

Apart from this, she also has a project with Akshay Kumar titled Shankara.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs return home from Ram Mandir consecration ceremony