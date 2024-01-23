Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs return home from Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS. Many Bollywood celebs attended Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir concluded on January 22, 2024. The star-studded Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was attended by several popular personalities from different fields including sports, films and politics. Many B-town celebs were seen in Ayodhya's mega event including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Videos and pictures of these celebs returning to Mumbai have now surfaced online.

Many of these Bollywood celebrities were seen landing in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, January 23. Paparazzo shared pics and videos of these celebs when they arrived at the airport in Mumbai.



Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return from Ayodhya.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRohit Shetty arrives in Mumbai.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Madhuri Dixit and her husband return to Mumbai from Ayodhya

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAyushmann Khurrana in Mumbai after attending Ram Mandir inauguration ceremoyn

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jackie Shroff and Vivek Oberoi after returning from Ayodhya

Deets about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Apart from the above celebs, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Charan, Prasoon Joshi, and Madhur Bhandarkar have also participated in the mega event. Even veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also attended the grand spectacle. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan also gave special performances ahead of the ceremony.

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long exile of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.