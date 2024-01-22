Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone to Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Several Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and several others attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya today. However, not everyone could be a part of this mega event. Hence, several celebrities took to their Instagram stories or posts to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day. Have a look at who posted what here.

Deepika Padukone

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Global star Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Akhand Jyot. Her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also shared the same picture on his Insta stories and wrote, 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Parineeti Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Recently married Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also took to her Instagram stories and posted an animated image of Hindu gods, Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.

Yami Gautam

The Uri actor Yami Gautam posted a video on her Instagram, where she congratualted Indians on Ram Temple consecration.

Kriti Sanon

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon posted a video of Ram Temple's consecration video featuring at Times Square, New York.

Rajkumar Rao

Critics favourate actor Rajkumar Rao posted a photo from today Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. "बोलो सियापति रामचन्द्र जी की जय। भगवान राम हम सब पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाये रखें।," the caption read.

Sidharth Malhotra

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Sid posted a poster of today's mega event and wrote, "Ayodhya Ram mandir ke pran pratishtha ke avsar par aap sabhi ko subhkamnayein. Jai Shree Ram," in the caption.

Ajay Devgn

Expressing his happiness on this special occasion, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to post pictures of Ayodhay Ram Temple. The actor wrote that he could not believe that he witnessed with moment in his lifetime.

Athiya Shetty

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

Hero actor and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty posted an animated picture of Lord Hanuman hugging Lord Ram on her Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBollywood celebs' Insta stories on Ram Temple consecration

The Family Man 2 famed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted a picture of Lord Ram's idol from Ayodhya Ram Temple on her Instagram story.

Bollywood stars in attendance

For the unversed, many Bollywood stars reached Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha program. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rohit Shetty arrived at the venue in the morning. Kangana Ranaut had reached Ayodhya a day prior. Madhuri Dixit also reached the Ram Temple premises with her husband Shriram Nene. Apart from them, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Charan, Prasoon Joshi, and Madhur Bhandarkar also participated in the mega event. Even veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also reached Ayodhya. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan gave special performances ahead of the ceremony.

