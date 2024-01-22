Kangana Ranaut chants 'Jai Shree Ram' at Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut chants 'Jai Shree Ram' at Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

Kangana Ranaut was one first Bollywood celebrities to reach Ayodhya and participate in the Ram Temple consecration. She had reached a day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and was even spotted cleaning the Hanuman Garhi temple. And now another video of the actor was shared by her team on their Twitter handle, where she can be seen chanting the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan outside the Ram Temple.

Kangana can be seen dressed in a white ivory saree paired with a tomato orange coloured blouse. She completed her look with a pink shawl and green coloured ornaments. Kangana's team shared the video on Twitter and wrote, 'Ram Aagye' (Ram has come), in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Ram Temple: PM Modi exchanges words with Amitabh Bachchan while greeting celebrities | Watch

Indian celebs participate in Ram Temple consecration

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, many Bollywood stars have reached for the Pran Pratishtha program. Big names like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rohit Shetty arrived. Madhuri Dixit has also reached the place with her husband Shriram Nene. Apart from them, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Charan, Prasoon Joshi, and Madhur Bhandarkar have also participated in the mega event. Even veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also reached Ayodhya. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan also gave special performances ahead of the ceremony.

Ram Mandir consecration

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long ‘exile’ of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.