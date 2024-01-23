After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency finally gets a release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency.

After several delays, Kanagna Ranaut's much-awaited flick Emergency is finally set to hit the big screens. The actress, who was a part of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on Monday, took to her social media accounts the next day to announce the release date of the upcoming historical drama flick. Calling former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi as 'thunder', Kangana wrote, ''Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas.''

Check out the post:

Last year in October, Kangana announced the postponement of the film and called Emergency not just a film but a test of her values and character as a human being.

She wrote, ''Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024).''

About the film

The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wherein Kangana will be seen playing the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975 and as the name suggests, the film is based on that theme.

Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late actor Satish Kaushik. Apart from acting, Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal's film