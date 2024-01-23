Sam Bahadur OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal plays Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal's biographical flick Sam Bahadur is all set to arrive on OTT. After garnering mostly positive reviews from the audience and a moderate theatrical run, the film is finally landing on ZEE5. The streaming platform on Monday took to its social media handles to announce the news to the fans. ''A visionary leader, legend, and a true hero - Sam is all set to command your screens!'' ZEE wrote along with the post. The film will arrive on the platform on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

Box Office Report

The film witnessed a decent opening on December 1 and minted over Rs 6 crore on Day 1. Its nett collections after the first week stood at around Rs 40 crore, which is quite impressive looking at the budget of the film. As per Sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur's nett collection after seven weeks stands at Rs 93.7 crore and is declared a hit at the box office.

Sam Bahadur's box office collection could have been much better but was greatly impacted by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal, which went on to gross over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

The film pays homage to the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and his contribution to the Indian Army.

