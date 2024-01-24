Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan to clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to clash on Eid in April.

Bollywood in 2024 to witness its first big clash in April on the occasion of Eid when Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan will lock horns with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ajay Devgn on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of his next and wrote, ''The much-awaited game is about to flag off worldwide. Mark your calendars as #Maidaan takes over fields this Eid, April 2024, promising an inspiring tale that will leave you cheering and celebrating with pride.''

Check out Ajay's post:

Maidaan was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in June last year and now will be released on the occasion of Eid in 2024.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh earlier in the week made a post on his social media accounts which read, "Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is coming this Eid. Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn has got a new release date- Eid April 2024, directed by Amit Sharma.''

About the film

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, who also helmed Badhaai Ho. South actress Keerthy Suresh is going to be seen in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in the film. Apart from them, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and well-known Bengali actor Rudra Neeta Ghosh can also be seen in the field. This film is produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor.

For the unversed, Maidaan is late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won in the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

However, exact release date of Maidaan is yet to be announced by its makers.

