Bobby Deol extends birthday wishes to wife Tania in an adorable post

Bobby Deol is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is currently enjoying the success of his last release, Animal, which broke all the major box office records worldwide. Not many know that apart from being a versatile actor, Bobby is also a loving husband. Contrary to the role of Abrar in Animal, the actor is completely opposite in real life. The actor on Wednesday, January 24, took to his Instagram handle to send birthday wishes to his wife, Tania. Sharing an adorable romantic picture with Tania, the actor wrote, ''Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life.''

Check out his post:

Bobby and Tania's love story

As per a report by News18, their love story began at an Italian cafe, based out of Mumbai, where they met at a friend's party for the first time. Later, with the help of his friend obtained Tania's phone number and asked her out. After several meetings, Bobby realised that she was the one and decided to propose to her at the very location where they first met.

On May 30, 1996, Bobby and Tania tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family. The two are also blessed with two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

Bobby Deol on work front

After Animal, the 54-year-old actor has a couple of big projects in the pipeline. He has a Tamil-language fantasy action flick titled Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, also starring Disha Patani and Suriya.

He also has a Telugu flick titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.