Priyanka Chahar Choudhary worried about her image after Bigg Boss 16? Actress confesses

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to prominence after appearing in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. The television actress finished as the show's second runner-up and won many hearts with her humble personality. Following the success of the show, Priyanka has reportedly been offered numerous projects, including films. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary discussed her life after Bigg Boss 16 and whether or not it was helpful to her as an individual.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "When I came out of Bigg Boss house, the situation was quite different compared to when I went inside the house. After Bigg Boss, I received immense love from fans, and I was also approached for good work. So things have definitely changed after Bigg Boss."

The actress went on to say that she was sceptical of her image before going for the show. She also stated that after the show, she believes she made the right decision and that her life has changed. "So there is a confession. Before participating in Bigg Boss, I was a little skeptical and worried about how my image would look and whether I would get work or not. But now I think I made the correct decision about participating in Bigg Boss," said Priyanka.

She added, "Now everything is changed, and work-wise also I have got many benefits after Bigg Boss. Earlier, it was like we pitched and approached people, but now we get opportunities. Luckily, I feel good about it that I took the decision of doing Bigg Boss."

For the unversed, before Bigg Boss 16, the actress appeared in the television serial Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta. Their chemistry was widely praised and their fandom only multiplied when they appeared on a Salman Khan-hosted show.

