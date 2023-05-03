Virat Kohli visits temple with Anushka Sharma after ugly IPL fight with Gautam Gambhir | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SCHOOLOFVEDICS1 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in showbiz. The duo, who never fail to shell out major couple goals, recently visited a temple. Their visit comes a day after Virat got into a heated argument with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq during Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match at Ekana Stadium. In a viral video, Virat Kohli was spotted seeking blessings at the temple with wife Anushka.

Clad in a dhoti and a maroon shawl tied around his neck, Virat walked inside the temple with Anushka, who is seen wearing a powder pink saree.

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's fight

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching IPL code of conduct during and after the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. While Kohli and Gambhir have been fined 100 per cent match fee, Naveen faced 50 per cent fine for being involved in a heated exchange after the match. Perhaps, the drama had started during the match itself with Kohli and Naveen having a go at each other and things escalated post match.

It all started in the 17th over of the innings when Virat Kohli seemed unhappy about Naveen over something. He was constantly seen having animated with umpire and Amit Mishra who was batting at the other end. Kohli also had something to say to the Afghanistan cricketer who also had a staring war with the former. While shaking hands, the two players exchanged words and this is when Gautam Gambhir got involved. Gautam asked, "Kya bol raha hain bol" (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, "Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho" (I haven’t said anything to you, why are you interfering?).

The LSG mentor was then involved in a heated exchange with Kohli and the two had to be separated by the players of both LSG and RCB camps. The scenes were ugly in the middle and for the same reason, action has been taken against them.

IPL released official statements for the fines related to all three players. "Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli loses his calm after fans mob Anushka Sharma and try to take selfies. Video goes viral

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra’s without makeup looks go viral

Latest Entertainment News