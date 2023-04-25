Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra’s without makeup looks go viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actresses are known for their glamorous appearance. However, fans are curious to know how their favorite actresses look without makeup in real life. Many actress love to add their no-makeup look on social media and embrace their natural beauty. Kiara Advani is one of the most glamorous actresses in Bollywood. However, she went make-up free during her latest outing at the Mumbai airport. When clicked by the paparazzi at the airport, Kiara showed off her beautiful smile and looked stunning in a pink maxi dress. Kiara's electric smile and her confidence won the hearts of her fans. Without make-up on, Kiara looked every inch stunning. She completed her look with a brown handbag and flats.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is all set for her debut Met Gala appearance, was spotted at the airport. She opted for a cool and comfy look for her departure and went for beige joggers with a white tank top and a beige jacket. The actress decided to keep it subtle with a no-makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee recently droped adorable photos with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram. In a carousel post, Priyanka shared two pictures with Malti. In the first photo, Priyanka took a selfie wearing a brown jacket with matching eyewear, accompanied by her daughter. In another photograph, the actress rested next to her little one and captured a sleeping Malti in a no-makeup look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted without makeup. The actress is loves her bare skin, no makeup or minimal makeup, look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunted her fresh-faced look without any makeup and she seemed to be sitting outside her room. She wrote with the video, "Hi from 2022." She stepped into the new year with a new video from South Africa. She shared a new post to mark the beginning of 2022 and it showed her smiling and posing in the sun.

See Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and other's no-makeup look:

Read More Lifestyle News